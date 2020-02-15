[Safety guard shoots at a minimal who attempted to hit him with a stolen town truck – Up Information Info Dallas / Fort Value]

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A insignificant is in custody just after thieving a truck from the metropolis of Dallas and seeking to hit a safety guard with him Friday night.

On February 14, a youthful guy stole a town drinking water truck and was driving around the 16000 block of Ray Hubbard Lake when a stability guard tried to cease him.

Law enforcement mentioned he believes the boy tried using to strike the security guard with the truck, which brought about the guard to unload his weapon. No one particular was strike, nonetheless, the vehicle "crashed," authorities mentioned.

The kid is now in custody and his id has not been disclosed at this time.