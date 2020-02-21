[safety-online-video-demonstrates-guy-trying-to-crack-into-homes-although-lurking-in-south-tampa-backyards]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Anneliese Meier was executing some gardening in the backyard of her South Tampa house when she was out of the blue astonished by an intruder jumping in excess of the fence into her backyard.

“It just took place so quickly and he turned around and he noticed the dog and decided he far better go the other way and then he jumped more than the neighbor’s fence and started banging on her door,” reported Meier.

She is the crime check out coordinator for Parkland Estates, but this time she was worried she would be the sufferer of a criminal offense.

“My heart went pumping quite speedily and you have mere seconds to believe battle or flight and I was quickly thinking in which is my gardening noticed due to the fact I didn’t believe I had enough time to get to the again door,” claimed Meier.

This is not the 1st time this exact man has been noticed lurking in the backyard of a house in South Tampa. In just one case the male is found in a security digital camera video clip in the yard of a residence and then observed striving to crack into a different home.

Various people have posted on a neighborhood app that they’ve viewed the similar man in their property. Meier known as law enforcement and many of her neighbors posted on the neighborhood app the place they have observed the male.

Meier claims she and her neighbors are involved.

“The fear is any person is going to shoot this man, or he could get ahold of a gun and shoot any individual,” mentioned Meier.

Tampa police say they’ve viewed the movie and are aware of the postings on the community app.

“We have an understanding of their problem as properly. We have observed the films that have been posted on social media and we also have inhabitants who have known as in and informed us about this suspicious person and we are also investigating a burglary charge against the subject matter,” claimed Eddie Durkin with the Tampa Law enforcement Division.