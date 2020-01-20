SAG Awards 2020: Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit is controversial among critics who tell her to dress at her age

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown looked absolutely fantastic at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 on Monday. It is therefore a shock that some Twitter users have slammed their chosen outfit.

The 15-year-old actress was thrilled on the red carpet as she wore a bespoke Louis Vuitton ensemble wearing a high-low jacket dress with a belt over tailored trousers.

However, some budding fashion critics said on Twitter that the British star had dressed inappropriately for her age.

Millie Bobby Brown arrives with Louis Vuitton for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA. (AP / AAP)

“What the hell is going on with the MBB stylists? They’ve been dressing this teenage girl like a 40-year-old businesswoman for three consecutive years and it’s frankly creepy,” tweeted a user.

Others urged the young star to dress up as she faced a life of dressing up like an adult.

“Is that a 13 on 30 thing? It’s funny how old #milliebobbybrown looks in this outfit and makeup. Be young! Look young!” commented one critic while another wrote, “You’re a teenage dress, like a teen, you’ll have plenty of time ahead of you to dress up the old girl #MillieBobbyBrown, who is her stylist.”

The adult look, however, didn’t worry other fans who defended Brown on Twitter.

“All grown up! #MillieBobbyBrown looks fabulous!” one tweeted, with another saying the star looked flawless.

“Imagine you are so perfect?” wrote the fan.

Another fan said they were almost suffocated when they saw Brown walking across the red carpet before the ceremony, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in LA.

“It’s just so perfect! I choked on my water when I finally saw content,” tweeted the fan.

As much as Brown wants to cut out the noise that goes with her fashions on the red carpet, it is so hard in the face of her industry. Instead, the teenager has learned not to take the negative comments to heart.

“It is always difficult to dress for an event on the red carpet because a lot of people have an opinion and you unfortunately say that you will not hear it, but you actually have to,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar in November.

“I sit there for me and I think I won’t listen to what they have to say, journalists or whoever wants to write badly about my inappropriate outfit,” she added. “I would really like to wear more tailored clothes now. I feel like becoming someone and being a woman, so I just want to show that.”

