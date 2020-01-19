SAG Awards 2020: Oscar-winning heavyweights `` Once upon a time ... in Hollywood '', `` The Irishman '' compete for honors

LOS ANGELES – Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, but the show’s ability to predict the Oscars looks murky.

Among the films vying for the best honor of screen actors, the best set, are the heavyweights of the Oscars “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman”. They compete with “Parasite” (only the second foreign nominee after “Life Is Beautiful”, which received a wink in 1999), “Jojo Rabbit” and “Bombshell”.

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences, their choices are closely watched. But in the past two years, the winner of the SAG set has not won the best photo: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018.

Two of the best contenders for this year’s best Oscar images – “Joker”, more than a one-man show and “1917”, more acclaimed for his technical sense – were not nominated for the best set. On Saturday, “1917” won honors at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards, which 21 of the past 30 years have aligned with the best photo winner.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will start at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Three weeks before the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the first Oscar runners, including Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Johansson is nominated for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit”, as is Kidman for “Bombshell” and the HBO series “Big Little Lies”.

This show is one of the nominees for the best set of drama series, with “The Crown”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Stranger Things”. For the entire comedy series are “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek”. Apple TV Plus “The Morning Show” also won three nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.

