SAG Awards 2020: Robert De Niro shoots Donald Trump during the speech

LOS ANGELES, January 19 (Reuters) – Robert De Niro, who is considered one of the best film artists of his generation, was honored with a lifetime achievement award by his fellow actors on Sunday and took the opportunity to make a veiled appearance in the United States host President Donald Trump.

The two-time Oscar winner and star of the Oscar-nominated mob film The Irishman received the annual honor of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which celebrates a 50-year career in films like The Deer Hunter, Raging Bull and The Godfather: Part II on comedies such as Meet the Parents and Silver Linings Playbook.

De Niro took the stage to feel standing ovations and cheers in the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday evening and missed another blow to Trump, without mentioning the obstruction of Congress.

“It is right and wrong and there is common sense and abuse of power. As a citizen, I have the same right as anyone … to express my opinion,” said the actor.

“And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’ll use it when I see an obvious abuse of power. And that’s all I’m going to say tonight.”

Robert De Niro accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19. (AP / AAP)

He then thanked his “brothers-in-arms” for awarding the lifetime achievement awarded by the SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Actors).

De Niro (76) is a versatile actor with more than 100 films. He is a co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, which is set to help revitalize Lower Manhattan after the September 11, 2001 bombings.

President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Texas on January 19, 2020. (AP / AAP)

Although De Niro is known for his often silent appearance in public and at the same time strictly preserves his private life, he has become one of Trump’s loudest critics outside of political circles.

In 2018, he launched an explosive attack on Trump on live TV as a presenter on the Tony Awards stage for the Broadway Theater. Trump replied on Twitter by calling De Niro “a very reserved person”.

De Niro, who often works with director Martin Scorsese, has built his career with haunting portrayals of loners and tough guys – a troubled ex-convict in Cape Fear, a troubled vigilante in Taxi Driver, a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran in Deer Hunter, an unscrupulous one Gangsters in Goodfellas.

De Niro, a method actor and perfectionist who was trained at the Stella Adler Conservatory and the American Workshop and with Lee Strasberg, has earned a reputation for intensive preparation.

He learned to speak a Sicilian dialect to play the young gangster Vito Corleone in The Godfather: Part II, a role that earned him his first Oscar in 1975, the great Jake LaMotta in the 1980s raging bull.

Robert De Niro plays in Raging Bull (United Artists)

He also found success in playing his stubborn canvas for laughs, in weird roles like an insecure mob boss in Analyze This and a retired CIA agent in Meet the Fockers.

Nonetheless, De Niro was largely overlooked this season for his acting work as Hitman Frank Sheeran in The Irishman, as he received no nominations as an actor in the Golden Globes, Oscars or SAG competitions. However, he shared an Oscar nomination for this year’s best picture race as one of the four producers named The Irishman.

De Niro joins former SAG recipients for life, including Alan Alda, Elizabeth Taylor, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood and Debbie Reynolds.

