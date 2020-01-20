SAG Awards 2020: South Korea's `` parasite '' wins big

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” has officially infected this year’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film became the first foreign language film to win the Screen Actors Guild honors on Sunday, presenting itself as the best legitimate contender for the best favorite film “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.

The victory over starred productions like “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” was a surprise, but only to a certain extent. The audience of the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles greeted the victory of “Parasite” with a standing ovation.

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their choices are closely watched as a harbinger of the Oscars.

But in the past two years, the winner of the SAG set has not won the best photo: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. And this year’s favorite , “1917”, more acclaimed for his technical sense, was not nominated by the actors of the screen.

Saturday, “1917” won the honors at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. In 21 of the past 30 years, the PGA winner has aligned with the top final winner.

One meeting won all the others at the SAG Awards, where Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston won awards and celebrated their respective victories.

Pitt is heading to his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood”, and he added to his leadership status with a victory from the Actors Guild. Along the way, his speeches were filled with a line, and he did not disappoint Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who said he was treating the flu, looked at his price and said, “I need to add this to my Tinder profile.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a tough game. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and cheered, including – when the cameras captured – Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won her own award for best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus “The Morning Show”. “What!” she said arriving on stage. Aniston ended his speech with a cry to “Murder Mystery” co-star Adam Sandler, whose performance in “Uncut Gems” has remained almost unrewarded this season despite considerable praise.

“Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real. I love you, buddy,” said Aniston.

Behind the scenes, Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech. After she came off the stage, they warmly congratulated themselves on their first individual SAG awards.

With Pitt, all of the Oscar favorites maintained momentum, including wins for Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Phoenix”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

As expected, Phoenix won the best performance of a male actor. After congratulating each candidate individually, Phoenix concluded with a nod to its predecessor Joker. “I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” said Phoenix.

Dern also established herself as the best favorite supporting actress with a victory from the actors guild. On the way to the stage, she kissed her father, Bruce Dern (who was part of the set “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued their price sweep for “Fleabag”, an Emmys and Golden Globes winner. Waller-Bridge added a SAG win for best actress in a comedy series and took a moment to think about the show’s awards show.

“It was all really a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and find out it’s just that, then thank you,” said Waller-Bridge. “It was the most beautiful dream.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also continued its streak, winning the award for best set of comedy series for the second consecutive year, with Tony Shalhoub who won the statue of the best male actor in a comedy series. But accepting the price of the set, the shocked series Alex Borstein said that she had voted for “Fleabag”.

“Honestly, it makes no sense,” said Borstein. “” Fleabag “is awesome.” “

Robert De Niro received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the guild, an honor presented by Leonardo DiCaprio who, like De Niro, is a frequent leader for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-stars in Scorsese’s next “Killers of the Flower Moon”.) A raucous standing ovation greeted the 76-year-old actor.

De Niro, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, made reference to the president in his remarks.

“There is good and evil. And there is common sense and abuse of power. As a citizen, I have as much right as anyone – an actor, an athlete, anyone else – to voice my opinion, “said De Niro. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it whenever I see a gross abuse of power.”

“Game of Thrones” closed its eight-season run with victories for Peter Dinklage for best male actor in a dramatic series and best overall stunt work. “The Crown” won the best set of a drama series. And the two stars of “Fosse / Verdon” – Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell – won for their performances in the miniseries.

