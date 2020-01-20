SAG Awards 2020: The complete list of winners

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The Korean thriller Parasite made history today at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and is the first foreign language film to win the best screenplay.
In another streaming step, Netflix won The Crown the best TV drama and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel the best TV comedy.
In a repeat of the Golden Globes, Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) won for their leading roles, while Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) surprised with their victories in the drama series.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) took home trophies in their comedy series categories.
Here is the full list of SAG Awards 2020 winners:
Excellent performance due to a cast in a film
Parasite, Neon (WINNER)
Bomb, Lionsgate
The Irish Netflix
Jojo Rabbit, Fox
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Sony
Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, bomb
Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix, joker (WINNER)
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Taron Egerton, rocket man
Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon (WINNER)
Mahershala Ali, true detective
Russell Crowe, the loudest voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome when they see us
Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series
The crown, Netflix (WINNER)
Big little lies, HBO
Game of Thrones, HBO
The story of the maid, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series
Peter Dinklage, game of Thrones (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown, that’s us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
David Harbor, Stranger Things
Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The morning show (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, killing Eva
Elisabeth Moss, The story of the maid
Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or mini-series
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon (WINNER)
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, incredible
Joey King, the deed
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Jamie Foxx, just mercy
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage history (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, bomb
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, bomb
Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series
The wonderful woman Maisel, Amazon (WINNER)
Barry, HBO
Fleabag, Amazon
The Kominsky method, Netflix
Schitt’s Creek, CBC TV / Pop TV
Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series
Phoebe Waller Bridge, fleabag (WINNER)
Christina Applegate, dead for me
Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Tony Shalhoub, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
joker
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
game of Thrones (WINNER)
GLOW
Strange things
the Walking Dead
Guardian
Surprising celebrities who have never won an Oscar