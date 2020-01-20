SAG Awards 2020: The complete list of winners

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The Korean thriller Parasite made history today at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and is the first foreign language film to win the best screenplay.

In another streaming step, Netflix won The Crown the best TV drama and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel the best TV comedy.

In a repeat of the Golden Globes, Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) won for their leading roles, while Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) surprised with their victories in the drama series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) took home trophies in their comedy series categories.

Here is the full list of SAG Awards 2020 winners:

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

Parasite, Neon (WINNER)

Bomb, Lionsgate

The Irish Netflix

Jojo Rabbit, Fox

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Sony

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, bomb

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, joker (WINNER)

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Taron Egerton, rocket man

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali, true detective

Russell Crowe, the loudest voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome when they see us

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series

The crown, Netflix (WINNER)

Big little lies, HBO

Game of Thrones, HBO

The story of the maid, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

Peter Dinklage, game of Thrones (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown, that’s us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

David Harbor, Stranger Things

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, killing Eva

Elisabeth Moss, The story of the maid

Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or mini-series

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon (WINNER)

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, incredible

Joey King, the deed

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Jamie Foxx, just mercy

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage history (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, bomb

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, bomb

Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series

The wonderful woman Maisel, Amazon (WINNER)

Barry, HBO

Fleabag, Amazon

The Kominsky method, Netflix

Schitt’s Creek, CBC TV / Pop TV

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

Phoebe Waller Bridge, fleabag (WINNER)

Christina Applegate, dead for me

Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Tony Shalhoub, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

joker

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

game of Thrones (WINNER)

GLOW

Strange things

the Walking Dead

Guardian

