SAG Awards: list of winners

LOS ANGELES – Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, but the show’s ability to predict the Oscars looks murky.

Celebrities arrived on the red carpet on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show started at 8 p.m. EAST.

The awards are voted by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year, they recognize exceptional achievements in the field of cinema and television at the SAG Awards.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 26th annual SAG Awards.

FILM WINNERS

Exceptional performance of an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”

Outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Exceptional performance of a set of stuntmen: “Avengers: Endgame”

TELEVISION WINNERS

Exceptional performance of a male actor in a comic series: Tony Shalhoub in “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a comic series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in “Fleabag”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a television, film or limited series: Michelle Williams in “Fosse / Verdon”

Exceptional performance of an ensemble in a comic series: “The wonderful Mme Maisel”

Exceptional performance by a Stunt TV set: “Game of Thrones”

The 56th annual SAG Life Achievement Award: Robert de niro

