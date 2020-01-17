SAG candidate Joey King helps roll out the red carpet for the big event on Sunday! | SAG Awards 2020, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Jason George, Joey King, Logan Browning, SAG Awards

Joey king is nominated for a SAG award this year and she is also a SAG ambassador!

20-year-old actress The Act joined fellow ambassador Logan browning to help roll out the silver carpet for the next 2020 SAG Prize Friday morning (January 17) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The ladies have joined the members of the SAG Awards Committee Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, as well as some SAG executives, for the deployment event. Two cute dogs were even able to join the fun!

For information: Joey wears a Paris Georgia outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, an Altaire bag, Anna Sheffield bracelets, Maya Brenner rings, Eriness rings, This Is State Property necklace and Zoe Chicco earrings. Logan is wearing an Aje dress.

More than 35 photos inside the red carpet of the SAG Awards…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB