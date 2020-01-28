SAIC receives a $ 13.9 million order to care for animals under the Navy Marine Mammal Program

January 28 (UPI) – Science Applications International Corp. has received a $ 13.9 million one-year contract for the supply, training and maintenance of marine mammals under the Navy Marine Mammal Program, the Pentagon said.

The Navy Marine Mammal Program, which started in 1959 and has been headquartered in Point Loma, San Diego since the 1960s, trains bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions to detect, locate and recover objects in the water – particularly mines and other potentially dangerous objects that are in the water are difficult to detect with electronic sonar.

With the dolphins’ superior sonar, poor viewing angle of both species and directional listening underwater, and their ability to dive to depths that are responsible for the decompression sickness of the human diver, the marine can pursue underwater targets and identify potential threats at sea.

The contractual funds run until January 26, 2021.

The contract includes four one-year option periods, the potential total value of which would be $ 73.3 million if exercised.

Funds for the 2020 financial year using the Navy operating funds are mandatory at the time of award and do not expire at the end of the year.

More than half of the work on the order will be in San Diego, with some work being done at Kings Bay, Georgia, Navy Submarine Base, and at Kitsap, Bangor, Wash.

