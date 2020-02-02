Said Benrahma does a hat trick and pays an emotional tribute to the late father as Brentford Thrash Hull

Said Benrahma did a hat trick and paid an emotional tribute to his late father when Brentford secured an emphatic 5-1 win at Hull.

The Bees winger opened the scoring with a nice 20 yard goal and took off his jersey to reveal a message in French saying “I love you dad” after he passed away last week.

Said Benrahma was Brentford's star man

Thomas Frank’s men had questions to answer after the home defeat in Nottingham Forest in the middle of the week.

But once Benrahma scored after 12 minutes, there was only ever one winner.

In fact, visitors arrived at home just eight minutes later and followed Reece Burke’s own goal.

That was until Brentford’s goalkeeper David Raya inexplicably allowed Ryan Tafazolli’s midline mistake to wriggle through his legs.

Raya’s mistake was negligible, however, when Benrahma’s duel, between which Ollie also met Watkins, sharply highlighted the class difference between the two teams.

Hull has now lost his last four league games, three of which are at home.

They now have to adjust to life without their top two players, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, who signed for West Ham and West Brom on Friday.

When Hull fans came to the KCOM stadium in a pessimistic mood, Brentford’s early goal didn’t help to raise the mood.

Jarrod Bowen transferred to West Ham on the transfer date

The hosts reacted slowly to a short corner from which Benrahma had time to work in a promising position outside the box.

Benrahma’s goal was precise, if not particularly powerful, but he had enough incisions to defeat the ugly goalkeeper George Long.

Lange was also helpless to prevent Brentford’s second goal eight minutes later.

Benrahma was involved again from a short corner, but this time the Algeria international hit a smart cross towards Watkins.

Watkins’ header was harmless, but Burke misjudged the ball’s flight, which flew from his head to the back of the net.

Just when Brentford could have put the game behind Hull before half-time, Raya Grant McCann’s team gave a lifeline in disbelief in the 29th minute.

Tafazolli turned his back in frustration as Keane Lewis-Potter struck the Brentford goalkeeper.

Raya tried to control the ball with his right foot, but he shot through his legs into the goal.

Thomas Frank hopes to lead Brentford to promotion this season

Tafazolli later came to his side in a much more orthodox manner when he blocked Benrahma’s attempt to reach the goal line and Long saved Josh Dasilva’s follow-up.

Hull showed a slight improvement at the beginning of the second half, but since Bowen and Grosicki were no longer on the books, they lacked creativity in the last third.

In contrast, Brentford has real match winners in Watkins and Benrahma.

Watkins scored a 3-1 win after 58 minutes when he put a header down into the six yard box after Rico Henry’s excellent cross.

With his second goal, Benrahma provided additional shine just five minutes later.

Tafazolli naively prevailed against an up-and-coming Bryan Mbeumo, who completed Benrahma for a light finish.

Substitute Joel Valencia could have scored a fifth goal after Stephen Kingsley blocked two goals near the line.

Hull wasn’t as lucky at five minutes when Benrahma shot home from close range after Long saved Valencia’s first goal.