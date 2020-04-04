Since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, she has been sharing insights into her life with Huff Saif Ali Khan. According to her post, Saif is using a period of self-isolation to do some reading and gardening. However, her husband also showed some interest in yoga.

Saif, during a recent interview, shares his entire lockdown routine. The actor found out that his day would soon begin with his wife following his son Taimur around the house for at least the first half of the day. He said, “I get up early and do some exercise. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I am coaxing Kareena to teach me yoga lessons. Following my baby (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout.

Saif Ali Khan requested wife Kareena Kapoor for this lesson and we want it very much!

Saif told the Mumbai Mirror that Kareena is impressed with her spaghetti and meatballs. Since the lockdown prevents everyone from going, Saff makes sure to interact with the rest of the family over the weekend. Earlier this week, Saif and Kareena pledged to donate to the Prime Minister’s Cars Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Both wives and husbands have recently tasted great success, with Kareena Good News and with Saif Tanhaji – Unsung Warrior.

