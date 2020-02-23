[saifuddin-performs-coy-on-arrival-at-pkr-‘cartel’-meet]

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah laughed off questions about his existence at a conference of PKR leaders aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at a lodge right here. — Photo by Choo Choy Might

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — International minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah laughed off inquiries about his presence at a assembly of PKR leaders aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at a resort in this article.

The unexplained collecting of the so-called “cartel” has been part of speculation gripping the nation that politicians are preparing for an unprecedented change of federal government as a result of defections and new alliances involving Bersatu, the “cartel”, and Opposition events.

“I am conference my mates,” he laughed as he explained to reporters when arriving at the Sheraton Resort.

Bersatu ended its very own assembly before these days and its leaders ended up equally restricted-lipped about what transpired.

Speculation about the modify of governing administration went into overdrive now soon after the important political parties arranged impromptu conferences, soon after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council met to explore the contentious electric power changeover on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH soon after some leaders tried out to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad deal with a date for when he will phase down as the key minister.

Apart from the “cartel”, Umno as properly as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (previously Sarawak Barisan Nasional) are also conference in the capital.