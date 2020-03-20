Saifuddin sends food stuff for Kuantan UIAM pupils | Malaysia

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah currently, offered snack food to learners residing at the Kuantan campus hostel of UIAM through the implementation of the MCO. — Image by Choo Choy May perhaps

KUANTAN, March 20 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah nowadays, presented snack food stuff to pupils residing at the Kuantan campus hostel of Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) below through the implementation of the Motion Control Buy (MCO).

Saifuddin who is also Indera Mahkota MP sent the contribution by way of his specific officer Husainuddin Yaakub to Kuantan UIAM deputy director Prof Datuk Dr Ariff Osman who represented the college students.

Husainuddin claimed it is hoped the 300 packets of foodstuff merchandise comprising bread, biscuits and cereal drinks would support the afflicted pupils who are now confined to their hostel rooms beneath the MCO to curb the unfold of Covid-19 virus.

“The contribution was manufactured after Saifuddin was educated that pupils have been confined to the hostel throughout the enforcement of the MCO.

“Nonetheless, the university is providing meals to the learners and the contribution would assist protect their snack time,” he advised reporters following handing over the contribution here right now.

Associates of the community are not authorized to go out devoid of valid good reasons through the Movement Regulate Order length from March 18 to 31 to avert the spread o Covid-19 an infection.

Meanwhile, Ariff thanked the minister for his contribution and concern for the college students.

He encouraged dad and mom of the students in the hostel, not to be concerned as UIAM is giving absolutely free food to the learners 2 times a working day during the MCO time period.

Ariff also stated the college would be conducting preventive measures which includes overall health screening for college students who would be returning to the campus following the order has been lifted. — Bernama