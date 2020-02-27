sailing-heavyweights-ben-ainslie,-tom-slingsby-established-to-square-off-in-sailgp

SAN DIEGO – The second time of the SailGP world wide circuit is shaping up as a heavyweight combat involving two of the world’s greatest sailors, Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie and defending winner Tom Slingsby of Australia.

When the two helmsmen headed on to Sydney Harbor for apply aboard their superior-general performance, foiling 50-foot catamarans a couple of times back, they by natural means gravitated towards each other and hooked up into comprehensive match-race tactics.

“We had some of the finest racing we’ve at any time finished,” Slingsby mentioned by phone. “We came off the drinking water likely, ‘How wonderful was that?’ When you go head-to-head with Ben, nobody gives an inch.

“When we stopped, it was very even,” stated Slingsby, whose wingsail is emblazoned with a graphic of a sleek, yellow kangaroo. “It was really tight racing. It was definitely cool to be portion of. Often for absolutely sure, it gets the hair lifted a little bit far more being aware of it’s Ben.”

Season two commences with racing Friday and Saturday in Sydney.

Slingsby is coming off a dominating general performance in SailGP’s inaugural season, like taking the $1 million, winner-consider-all match-race finale against fellow Aussie Nathan Outteridge, who skippers Team Japan.

Ainslie, the most adorned sailor in Olympic historical past, is becoming a member of SailGP even though also main INEOS Crew Uk in the America’s Cup. His SailGP crew is manufactured up of sailors from his America’s Cup crew, which will be competing in three preliminary regattas foremost up to the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, early following yr.

“Look, Ben’s regarded as possibly the finest sailor of all time,” Slingsby mentioned. “It delivers a great deal of clout to this event. With the fleet we have received in this article, and the helmsmen, including Nathan Outteridge and Ben Ainslie, we have some of the very best men in the environment all on the same beginning line, and the ideal teams on the line. If the Australian group can defeat these guys, it will cement our legacy as a serious reliable group.”

Ainslie, 43, was knighted various months immediately after winning his fourth straight Olympic gold medal and history fifth medal all round in the London Online games in 2012. Slingsby, 35, also gained a gold medal at those Olympics. The subsequent yr, they have been crewmates on Oracle Workforce Usa, which staged just one of the biggest comebacks in sporting activities to acquire the America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay.

Ainslie understands how formidable the Australians will be.

“They’re the guys to conquer, aren’t they, successful last season and sticking with the exact crew,” he mentioned.

Slingsby and Ainslie will be the favorites in a fleet that also includes crews from Japan, the United States, France and new groups from Spain and Denmark.

SailGP co-founder Russell Coutts, who was CEO of Oracle Workforce United states and is a five-time America’s Cup winner and also an Olympic gold medalist, explained “there’s no doubt” that Ainslie vs. Slingsby will be a heavyweight battle.

“We know that Slingsby, particularly currently being a redhead, he doesn’t like losing, and Ben does not like dropping,” Coutts said. “They’re both of those making an attempt to participate in it down, but I do not feel there is any query, specifically with Tom in entrance of his household crowd, he’s heading to want to make a assertion.”

Slingsby held the exact crew from last season. It includes wing trimmer Kyle Langford and grinder Sam Newton, who also ended up component of the winning crew in the 2013 America’s Cup.

“We’ve sailed jointly for a extensive time, this group of fellas,” Slingsby mentioned. “If I thought this staff did not have the skill to enhance a good deal, and felt like we’d attained our peak, I’d be on the lookout to blend it up. Having the very same crew, we’re still driven and hungry to enhance.”

Slingsby claimed the crew divided up the $one million it won in September. “Hopefully anyone expended a tiny little bit and acquired some thing stupid and set the rest on their home bank loan,” explained Slingsby, who purchased a powerboat.

Ainslie said he has not sailed in the 50-foot cats given that the 2017 America’s Cup in Bermuda, when his British workforce was eliminated by eventual champion Emirates Crew New Zealand.

He claimed the crossover will aid each his SailGP and America’s Cup strategies.

Right after Sydney, SailGP has stops in San Francisco, New York, Cowes, England — not considerably from Ainslie’s INEOS Group United kingdom base in Portsmouth — and Copenhagen.

The initial America’s Cup Entire world Collection, which will mark the debut of foiling 75-foot monohulls, will be in late April in Cagliari, Sardinia, adopted by Portsmouth in early June and Auckland in December.

The Prada Cup for challengers is in January and February, and the America’s Cup match will be in March.