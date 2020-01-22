Sailor surprises daughter after school after 10 months of absence

SULLIVAN, IND. (WTWO / WAW) – Chief Petty Officer Andrew Yoakum has served many missions during his 20 years with the United States Navy. However, the youngest proved to be particularly difficult for his family at home.

Yoakum was deployed to the Middle East on April 1, 2019.

“The mission should be his last before retiring and should return on October 1, 2019,” said his wife Ashton. “However, tensions with Iran and a few mishaps prevented these seafarers from returning home.”

Ashton said she had been through physical, mental, and emotional stress last year, but her children took it particularly hard.

“They didn’t understand why their father couldn’t be at home during the holidays or why they couldn’t pick up the phone and call him,” she said. “With that said, we held our heads up, prayed, and pushed our way through.”

When the Yoakums got word that Andrew was coming home, Ashton wanted to do it especially for their children. With the help of Sullivan Elementary School, Andrew was able to surprise her daughter Brooklyn in front of her first-class classroom.

When Andrew arrived Tuesday, he was nervous to see his little girl.

“I’m very nervous. I’m more nervous about meeting my daughter than I was my wife,” he laughed. “I’ll grab her. I will do that. I just hope she is happy because I am thrilled to see her. “

The day happened to be on the 101st day of school. Sullivan Elementary is celebrated by the students dressing up as Dalmatians. When the students queued in the hallway, Brooklyn thought this was part of the celebration. But when she went to her classmates, her father was there to greet her.

“Papa !!” she exclaimed before running into his arms.

When she saw her father, Brooklyn couldn’t finish school. She collected her things and went with her parents to surprise her brother Benjamin in the daycare.