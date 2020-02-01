Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda cut gas prices – here’s what you’ll pay now

Gasoline prices have risen considerably in the past two months, from 117.7p per liter for unleaded in mid-December in Asda to 124.7p per liter this week.

The good news for drivers is that prices have dropped again this week.

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s have all said they are cutting fuel prices in line with wholesale costs, reports NorthWalesLive.

Asda said all of its 322 service stations will see prices drop by up to 3p per liter both unleaded and diesel.

Drivers will pay no more than 120.7p per liter on unleaded and 124.7p per liter on diesel.

Tesco said it had cut the cost of gasoline and diesel by up to 3p per liter on unleaded and diesel at all of its 500 service stations, with changes already in effect.

Sainsbury’s said it has also reduced the price of gasoline and diesel to its 315 forecourt to 3p per liter.

Dave Tyrer, principal purchaser of fuel at Asda, said: “We are delighted to lower fuel prices for the first time this year.

“January was a difficult month for motorists. We are therefore delighted to reduce costs based on the fall in wholesale markets.

“We will continue to put savings directly into driver pockets without any voucher requirements, which means that all of our customers, regardless of their budget, will benefit from a price reduction at the pump.”

David Pegg, director of fuel purchases for Sainsbury’s, said: “As we move in early February, we are committed to helping our customers live better lives, which is why we are lowering the price of unleaded gasoline and diesel up to 3p per liter in each of our districts from Friday January 29th. “

Tesco’s fuel purchasing director Rodger Beer said: “We are reducing the price of fuel at our service stations to help our customers save money by buying from Tesco.”

.