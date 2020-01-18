Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and Walkers recall products urgently due to safety concerns

Some of the biggest supermarket giants in the UK are removing a number of products from their shelves due to health and safety concerns.

Many of these items contain ingredients that have not been declared and could be seriously harmful for those who suffer from allergies.

Six products are from Sainsbury’s and five other items sold at Tesco are being ordered, reports Birmingham Live.

Waitrose is also affected, recalling chic burgers, as well as the popular Doritos snack also urgently recalled by Walkers in alerts published by the Food Standards Agency this week.

Customers are requested not to consume these products, but to return them to the stores purchased for a refund.

The majority of recalls occur after health and safety concerns arise – from labeling errors to ingredient mixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recall of Doritos Tangy Cheese

Walkers Snack Foods recalls Doritos packages, customers have been notified in a new issue of the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The Midlands snack maker recalls the savory favorites of the Tangy Cheese flavor as a precaution.

The FSA has reported that the company is making an urgent recall because it contains soy which is not properly declared on the label.

This means that the product poses a potential health risk to anyone allergic to soy.

A statement on the FSA website reads: “If you bought the above product and are allergic to soy, don’t eat it.”

The affected lot codes include 06 06 20 GBC 205364, 06 06 20 GBC 205363, 06 06 20 GBC 203364, 06 06 20 GBC 203363.06 06 20 GBC 202364 and 06 06 20 GBC 202363.

The affected packages measure 180 g and have an expiration date of June 6, 2020.

Walkers Snack Foods is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the affected allergy support organizations, which will notify their members of the recall. The company also issued a point of sale notice to its customers.

If you have purchased the above product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Waitrose Burgers

Waitrose 2 Aberdeen Angus beef burgers with red wine and herbs

Waitrose recalls Waitrose 2 Aberdeen Angus beef burgers with red wine and herbs because they contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.

This means that the product poses a potential risk to the health of anyone allergic or intolerant to wheat or gluten.

Waitrose is recalling the product to its customers and has been asked to contact the affected allergy support organizations who will notify their members of the recall.

The company also issued a point of sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they purchased the product.

If you have purchased the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat it.

Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

U-KUVA i-AFRICA A taste of Africa

Just Trading Scotland recalls the triple box U-KUVA i-AFRICA A Taste Of Africa as a precaution, because the bottle caps and the contents of the Peri Peri Mombasa 125 ml spicy sauce can be projected forcefully once the cap is loosened.

This product is sold in stores and online by Oxfam.

U-KUVA i-AFRICA A taste of Africa Pepper sauce Peri Peri Mombasa

Package size: 125 ml

Lot code: 460307 and 460508

Best before: May 15, 2021

U-KUVA i-AFRICA Safari barbecue sauce with African flavor

Package size: 125 ml

Lot code: 470408

Best before: April 29, 2021

U-KUVA i-AFRICA Safari barbecue sauce with African flavor

Package size: 125 ml

Lot code: 470509

Best before: May 13, 2021

U-KUVA i-AFRICA A taste of Africa Braai salt

Package size: 70g

Lot code: B 387496-B

Best before: May 20, 2021

Tesco

Check the products you bought from Tesco recently

If you purchased any of the products below from Tesco and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Tesco Green Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all before 01/11/2022

Allergens: peanuts

Tesco Green Pesto

Package size: 280g

Lot code: all before 01/11/2022

Allergens: peanuts

Tesco Fat Reduced Green Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all before 01/11/2022

Allergens: peanuts

Tesco Fat Reduced Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all before 01/11/2022

Allergens: peanuts

Tesco spinach and ricotta pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all before 01/11/2022

Allergens: peanuts

Sainsbury’s

Be aware of these products if you have recently purchased from Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s 10 Vegetable Gyoza with Soy Ginger Dip

Package size: 210g

Lot code: 17519

Expiration date: June 2021

Allergens: Crustaceans

Sainsbury’s recalls its 10 Sainsbury’s vegetable gyoza with a soy and ginger dip because some packaging contains shrimp that is not listed on the label. This means that the product poses a potential risk to the health of anyone allergic to shellfish.

Sainsbury’s recalls the above-mentioned products from its customers and has contacted the affected allergy support organizations, which will notify their members of the recall.

Sainsbury’s Green Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all lot codes

Allergens: peanuts

Sainsbury's is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label. This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

Sainsbury’s Lighter Green Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all lot codes

Allergens: peanuts



Sainsbury’s Chili Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all lot codes

Allergens: peanuts



Sainsbury’s Red Pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all lot codes

Allergens: peanuts



Sainsbury’s spinach and ricotta pesto

Package size: 190g

Lot code: all lot codes

Allergens: peanuts



.