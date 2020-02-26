[saint-laurent-mixes-tweed-with-fetish-type-catsuits-for-paris-present]

Products current creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Drop/Winter season 2020/21 women’s completely ready-to-dress in selection clearly show for manner dwelling Saint Laurent throughout Paris Trend 7 days in Paris February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 26 — Luxury style household Saint Laurent juxtaposed staid tweed jackets with fetish-model catsuits when it showed its winter selection at Paris Manner Week yesterday.

At moments even though, the extraordinary location for the catwalk demonstrate threatened to upstage the clothes: The styles paraded by way of a cavernous, pitch-black place, just about every a person bathed in a circle of light-weight from floodlights.

Stars together with actress Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Baldwin, the product married to performer Justin Bieber, viewed the present in Paris’ Trocadero district in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

The women’s prepared-to-have on selection, overseen by Saint Laurent innovative director Anthony Vaccarello, stuck to its concept of boldly mixing contrasting models.

From the waist up, versions have been dressed demurely in pussy bow blouses and conventionally-personalized tweed jackets. Peaking out from beneath ended up glistening pores and skin-restricted trousers produced of what appeared to be vinyl or PVC.

Designs present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as portion of his Drop/Wintertime 2020/21 women’s all set-to-don collection show for style house Saint Laurent all through Paris Trend Week in Paris February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

Some of the outfits leaned towards the daring in one particular circumstance, a PVC corset hardly concealed by a complete-duration coat that was worn unbuttoned.

Other outfits took a safer route, but nonetheless with a nod to fetishism. 1 design walked down the catwalk in a loose-fitting jacket worn with culottes that were brief more than enough to expose her thigh-duration PVC boots.

The trend house was established by Yves Saint Laurent, broadly credited with revolutionising women’s trend. Saint Laurent died in 2008 he was succeeded as imaginative director 1st by Hedi Slimane, and then, from 2016, by Vaccarello.

The brand is owned by the Kering SA luxurious merchandise conglomerate, which also owns the Gucci and Balenciaga labels. — Reuters