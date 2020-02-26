[saint-maud-trailer:-a-transformative-horror-knowledge]

Saint Maud trailer: A transformative horror experience

A24 has debuted a new trailer for the forthcoming spiritual psychological horror film Saint Maud highlighting the film’s glowing reviews from a variety of circuit premiers and teasing the story’s transformative, system-horror practical experience. The trailer can be viewed in the participant beneath!

Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly initial vision of religion, madness, and salvation in a fallen entire world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, gets to be obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her have sinful earlier, threaten to place an end to her holy calling.

The film stars Morfydd Clark as Maud, Jennifer Ehle (The King’s Speech, Zero Darkish 30) as Amanda, Lily Knight as Joy, Lily Frazer as Carol, Turlough Convery as Christian, Rosie Sansom as Ester, Marcus Hutton as Richard, Carl Prekopp as Pat and Noa Bodner as Hilary.

Saint Maud is created and directed by Rose Glass in her aspect directorial debut with Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman serving as producers and is set to strike theaters in the US on April 3 and the British isles on May possibly one.

