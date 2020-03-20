Saints coach Peyton says he has tested positive for coronavirus

New Orleans [AP] New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus, rests comfortably at home and hopes to motivate more to fight the pandemic And publish test results.

Peyton learned on Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and told ESPN before posting his photo of a laughing guy sitting on the couch next to his dog.

“Thanks for a good wish,” Peyton wrote on his Twitter page. “I’m lucky to feel better and have no respiratory symptoms. I’m at home four more days.”

56-year-old Peyton is the first employee to make such a diagnosis publicly on either the NFL team or the league.

Payton told ESPN he had been tested for coronavirus on Monday after he started feeling ill a day ago. He has not been hospitalized and has no fever or cough.

“I was lucky that I was a minority. There were no serious side effects. I am lucky,” Peyton told ESPN. “Young people seem to be able to handle this, but it can be a career for those who can’t, so we all need to play our part. It is important to fulfill

Peyton said the Louisiana and New Orleans regions felt particularly important to be vigilant because of the large number of international tourists, especially at the recently concluded Mardi Gras festival.

“Thus, our parents, and those who are susceptible to the virus, deserve everyone who deserves to do their best to fight the virus,” said Peyton. “There are now hundreds of people in severe hardships fighting for their lives. Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem. It’s easy to reduce the number of people affected. You need to do your best to win this.

“This is not just a matter of social distance,” Peyton said. “Here we are shutting down for a week or two. If you understand the curve and understand the bump, you can work together as a country and reduce it easily.

“Take a moment to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they want from us. Only such a small investment by each of us is a play Will have a positive effect. “

Peyton was tested shortly after returning from racing on Saturday at Oak Lawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and the coach’s announcement had a ripple effect on horse racing.

Thoroughbred trainer Tom Amos, based in New Orleans, said he would spend time with Peyton at Oakton Park and immediately stop training horses that would run on the New Orleans Fairground Race Course. On Saturday, Oak Lawn will still host the Louisiana Derby and several other graded stakes races minus fans.

“I do self-quarantine right away and take the test as soon as possible,” Amoss wrote on social media. “I felt good and had no symptoms. I wish my coach a quick recovery.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a Payton statement calling on the NFL community and others in the region to focus on public safety.

“Our main concern is Sean’s health and happiness,” Goodell said. “He did the right thing by seeking a doctor’s consultation, and we want him to recover quickly. This pandemic, where our NFL family members will be directly affected, continues That’s not surprising.

The news, under the advice of medical and public health professionals, emphasizes the importance of everyone protecting themselves and others. ”

Payton did his first head coaching job at Saints in 2006. It was the club’s first season in New Orleans after emigrating to San Antonio by Hurricane Katrina throughout the 2005 regular season. Peyton has been coaching Saints every season except 2012. With the exception of 2012, the NFL will have former defense coordinator Greg Williams and several defense players in the 2009-2011 season.

Eight of the 13 Saints teams coached by Payton made playoffs and advanced to the NFC title games in the 2006, 2009 and 2018 seasons, with the 2009 team winning the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Payton has designed most of the offenses and requires the play of a unit led by the record quarterback Drew Brees, which Payton adopted as a free agent in New Orleans in 2006.

With Payton in command, the Saints ranked in the NFL’s total offensive yards six times, in the top four ten times, and never fell below the ninth.

