Saints coach Sean Payton Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The NFL officially infiltrated the Coronavirus … along with the head coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

56-year-old Payton came to the information on ESPN on Thursday. Payton said he started feeling under the weather on Sunday and was trying Monday. Payton says he has no fever and no cough and expects to recover completely.

Payton told ESPN that he was waiting because “he wants everybody to listen to the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and act responsibly.”

The funniest part … over the weekend, Payton at a horse racing event at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas was talking to a TVG reporter … ABOUT CORONAVIRUS! And, surely he NEVER decides to be social !!!!

Coach @SeanPayton joins @BritneyEurton at Oaklawn Park to discuss how Coronavirus affects free agency in the NFL as well as the upcoming draft. @ FanDuel pic.twitter.com/tUSf4K3GIv

– TVG (@TVG) March 14, 2020

@TVG

Payton told ESPN Adam Schefter, “It’s not just about social travel. It’s going to shut down here in a week to two weeks.”

“When people know the curve, and understand the curve, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to find out what the experts are saying.”

“It’s not complicated to do what they ask of us. That kind of small investment in each of us has a significant impact.”

Last week, many high-profile people nasuta na with virus – from Kevin Durant on Tom Hanks, Rudy Gobert, Idris Elba, Prince Albert in Monaco and more.

The NFL has canceled many events due to the pandemic – including 2020 NFL Draft scheduled to go down next month in Las Vegas.

Now, the league does NOT plan to push back to the start of the 2020 NFL season.

