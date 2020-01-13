Saints’ Drew Brees is interested in the position of a football analyst

Loading...

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints during a 2019 prep game. (Chris Graythen / Getty)

It’s not an ESPN, but at least one major TV station is interested in whether Drew Brees can keep up in Tony Romo’s cleat steps.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New Orleans Saints star quarterback has received calls from at least one non-ESPN network to measure his interest in withdrawing from the NFL and making a TV appearance as a game analyst instead. Romo, who made this transition before the 2017 season and was extremely successful on the show.

“Drew has not spoken to them or anyone about new opportunities,” a source near Brees told ESPN. “Until a decision about the next season is made, he will not talk about new opportunities or consider them.”

Brees, who has survived 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions last season, has yet to make a decision about what he plans to do.

Although there is no sign that the 41-year-old wants to leave New Orleans, his contract has expired and the team could theoretically replace or design a replacement for veteran Teddy Bridgewater, gadget player Taysom Hill.

If Brees stays in New Orleans, the NFL leader of all time would likely sign a two-year contract for about $ 60 million with a guaranteed $ 30 million.

Romo, whose contract with CBS was signed later this season, is expected to be of great interest to other television channels and broadcasting platforms, including ESPN.

