Sakakibara siblings head for Tokyo 2020

SYDNEY – When Sydney and BMX riders Kai and Saya Sakakibara, both siblings, chose a country as an athlete, the Olympic hopefuls were spoiled for choice.

The siblings, who were born to a Japanese mother and a British father on the Gold Coast of Australia and lived in Japan in their early childhood, could have chosen either of the three countries to advance their sporting careers.

However, the 23-year-old Kai and the 20-year-old Saya were particularly torn between their ties between Japan and Australia.

“I struggled a lot with it,” said Kai, who is ninth in the world rankings.

“I lived in Japan for six years and I feel very Japanese culturally.”

From 2001 to 2007, Kai and Saya lived with their parents in Fuchu, western Tokyo, to make friends in kindergarten and to join a baseball team at primary school.

World No. 2 Saya talks about going home when it comes to visiting family and friends in Japan.

“I’m Australian, but part of me will always be Japanese,” she said.

Hoping to make their Olympic debut in Tokyo this year, the siblings chose Australia because they believed that the more competitive training environment would give them a greater edge on the global stage.

“The level of competition in Australia is much higher than in Japan. There are more riders and that means stronger riders develop, ”Kai said that BMX racing in Japan is still a young sport and that many Japanese athletes are forced to train in countries in Europe or the United States where there are better resources ,

“If I had chosen to represent Japan, I wonder if I would have been able to achieve the same level of skills?”

Kai got to know cycling when he got his first bikes as a toddler, and the hobby quickly inspired his competitive spirit.

“I loved riding bicycles and running people on bicycles. I would hit the rear brakes and let all the dust fly around, ”he said, remembering riding a BMX course near his gold coast preschool.

After the family moved to Japan in 2001, the parents of Saya’s then 4-year-old bought her first BMX bike with the hope that she would ride with her older brother. But it was a shaky start.

“In the beginning, I wasn’t really interested. In fact, in my first race I fell over and drove home crying,” said Saya.

After a long break, Saya finally returned to BMX and has been riding ever since.

“I don’t think there are many other sports that require so many skills for an event. Skills like jumping, building speed, controlling the bike,” she said.

“I think the fact that there are always different challenges is really fun.”

Since their return to Australia, the Sakakibara siblings have rarely been separated, almost always train and travel to competitions as a duo.

Kai says the difference in their personality means that the couple creates good teammates who are able to take advantage of each other’s strengths.

“I’m pretty concerned by nature. I take things seriously, but when things don’t go well I’m angry,” he said. “In contrast, Saya is pretty relaxed and relaxed, so she calms me down and tells me that it’s okay. Because we have a different mentality, I think it’s a good balance. ‘

While the Australian BMX Olympic team has not yet been decided, the Sakakibaras are particularly confident of being able to compete in the 2020 games, as this would mean that their Olympic debut will take place in their old hometown.

“Japan and Tokyo play a big role for me. I absolutely have to be there for the Olympic Games to take place there,” said Kai.

For Saya, who also has a large fan base in Japan, the Olympics are an opportunity to make fans from Australia and Japan proud, and she hopes that it will help to further increase the popularity of BMX races.

“I represent both countries in a sport that I love,” she said.

