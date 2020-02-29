Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub leaves the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — The endeavor of bringing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) back into Pakatan Harapan (PH) now falls on its chairperson Tun Dr Dr Mahathir Mohamad, stated Parti Amanah Negara Deputy President Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Salahuddin mentioned now that Dr Mahathir is named as PH’s choice for primary minister, much more Bersatu lawmakers would lend their guidance yet again for the coalition.

“That’s is Tun ‘s activity together with other Bersatu customers who help him.

“I believe additional of them will sign up for Pakatan Harapan on the variable that tun will be the PM,” he explained to reporters when achieved at Eastin Hotel.

Salahuddin stated PH needed Dr Mahathir to lead yet again and to continue on the coalition’s good operate of serving the rakyat.

When asked on Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s very own attempt to kind yet another federal government coalition, dubbed as Perikatan Nasional, Salahuddin refused to go in-depth on the issue.

“That is his stance, his politics,” he claimed.

Nevertheless, Salahuddin also recalled his very good rapport with Muhyiddin as they experienced the two worked to set up the Pakatan Harapan political composition and subsequently the state federal government in Johor.

Salahuddin is the assemblyman for Simpang Jeram and the MP for Pulai when Muhyiddin is the Bukit Gambir assemblyman and Pagoh MP.

Previously now, PH experienced issued a statement that it now supports Dr Mahathir as their key minister in its place of PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.