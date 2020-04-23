Sales in the Target store itself increased until the first quarter as shoppers went online

Target (TGT) – The Get report on Thursday said that sales from the same store in the past three months so far have increased amid a sharp increase in online sales as shoppers try to limit time inside stores or avoid in-person travel in amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In its first fiscal quarter, which began in early February, sales in the same store rose more than 7% from a year ago compared to a 1.5% increase in its fourth fiscal quarter, the company said Thursday as “mid-teens” the percentage drop in store sales was more than offset by a quadruple of digital sales.

Sales in the same store have decreased by 40% in clothing and accessories in April to date, but have increased by more than 12% in essential items and food and drinks, more than 30% in the so-called hard lines and in the teens in home products and furnishings.

This follows a 3.8% sales growth in the same store in February and an increase in the low double digits in March. On March 25, the discount retailer had stated that monthly sales from the same store increased by more than 20%.

In April alone, comparable digital sales increased more than 275% from a year ago. At the category-by-category level, essentials such as food and drink significantly outperformed higher margin items such as clothing and accessories.

“We have just seen Cyber ​​Monday occur almost every day, except that we have seen twice the volume we normally saw on a Cyber ​​Monday,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC on Thursday.

At the same time, while traffic in its physical stores has significantly decreased, changes made by the company, including drive-in withdrawal and physical spacing measures, have allowed Target to continue operations and generate sales in the same store in amid the pandemic,

The company has not provided specific estimates for upcoming quarterly earnings, although higher labor costs, the sale of low-margin items and write-downs of inventory of clothing and accessories are expected to weigh on earnings.

On Thursday, Target announced that it would extend its temporary $ 2 per hour salary increase for store employees, additional childcare or backup assistance, and paid leave policy for older or at-risk members of the its workforce until May 30th.

Target shares fell 0.06% to $ 106.84 in Thursday’s primary market trades.

