The Los Angeles Times reports that gun shops are an aspect of the growing economy as Californians react to coronavirus news.

According to the LA Times, the customer line at Culver City’s Martin B. Gasoline Store stretched out the front door and around the block Saturday. Many of the yarns waited five hours for their chance to buy a gun.

A doctor who wanted to buy a gun at the store said, “I want to buy a gun, I think they call it Glock, but I’m not sure. I have a house and a family and they will need protection if things get worse. The fear is that the services civilians are broken. “

Another customer, John Grove, 39, said: “Politicians and antitrust have been telling us for some time now that we don’t need weapons. But a lot of people are scared right now, and they can make that decision for themselves.”

California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, and a 10-day wait period to complete all gun purchases. So on Saturday, those successful in finding a self-defense handgun will have to wait more than a week to take possession of their firearm.

The owner of Laguna Guns & Accessories in Elk Grove, California, told the LA Times that he has not seen weapons sold at this rate since shortly after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Sales of beverage stores and liquor stores are also on the rise.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.