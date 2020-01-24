Salesforce community meets in Fresno for first CenCal Dreamin ‘event

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Energy filled the interior of the Bitwise South stadium as those from the tech industry shared their ideas at CenCal Dreamin ‘.

The event, organized by Shift3, brought together the Salesforce user community.

“In general, if people are interested in Salesforce, they have to go to larger markets like San Francisco or Los Angeles. We have seen that there is a growing population of Salesforce users in the Central California area , so we wanted to have our own Salesforce community event. ” Jeanae DuBois, director of growth marketing for Shift3, said.

Salesforce is a customer relationship management system headquartered in San Francisco that serves businesses around the world and in the valley.

“We use Salesforce when we contact local farmers, dairy producers or utilities who work on controllable renewable energy to track our communication with them and their needs for the system,” said Eric Jessen, CalCom Energy.

People from real estate education and more came to learn how to use the system and technology.

The Denver Conga company is working on document processing and has arrived in Fresno.

“This is a large manufacturing sector and I think you see many companies switching to technology to help them optimize their business practices,” said Zander Dietz at Conga.

They hoped to establish connections locally and saw a growing technological need at the local level.

About 18 executives from across the United States have talked about topics to help businesses thrive.

“Having CenCal Dreamin ‘, having our own unique event that is connected to us and organized by people who are in the valley, from valley to valley, is a great advantage,” said Jessen.

Over 100 people attended.

This is the first CenCal Dreamin ‘event.

The organizers said the success was so great that they planned to make it an annual event.

