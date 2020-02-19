[salita-promotions-signal-armenian-featherweight-aram-avagyan]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated Armenian featherweight Aram Avagyan to a promotional agreement.

Avagyan (9–1, four KOs) hails from the Armenian cash of Yerevan and currently fights out of Moscow, Russia.

The previous beginner star started boxing at age 10 and went on to gain two bronze medals at the European Championships and take part in the 2016 Summer season Olympic Video games in Rio de Janeiro.

Regarded as a smart tactician in the ring, 29-yr-outdated Avagyan retains a master’s diploma in Worldwide Relations from the Armenian Condition Institute of Actual physical Tradition and Sports activities at the Russian-Armenian College.

A three-year skilled, Avagyan received the WBC Worldwide Silver Feather Title with a unanimous determination in excess of proven Mexican veteran Emanuel Lopez in 2018.

He designed his US debut and efficiently defended his title for the 2nd time in Las Vegas past May well with a unanimous selection over fellow undefeated prospect Francisco Esparza on the undercard of the Canelo vs. Danny Jacobs struggle.

“I have substantial anticipations with Salita Promotions, and I believe that we will shortly arrive at good heights,” claimed Avagyan. “I am glad that the head of the corporation is a former professional boxer given that he understands extremely perfectly what to be an athlete.

“My purpose with every single struggle is to win and transfer nearer to my purpose of starting to be a environment champion. I have picked out this route and I want to battle with anybody in the leading 10 and all the champions. I’m constantly completely ready anyplace and with any one!”

Promoter Salita claims Avagyan will before long start off functioning with Sugarhill Steward at the Kronk Health club in Detroit to prepare for his upcoming debut less than the Salita Promotions banner. That combat will be announced soon.

“Aram has the resume and capabilities to be a pressure in the featherweight division,” stated Salita. “His enjoyable fashion and want to encounter the most effective will generate a whole lot of exciting fights in the talent-packed division.”