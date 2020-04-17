Sallyanne Wills is remembered after being killed in the mass shooting of Mohammed Ibrahim

A 30-year-old woman who was killed in a raid in Melbourne last month has been described as “kind, generous and compassionate”.

Sallyanne Wills was one of the victims of the death of Mohammed Ibrahim on the night of March 12.

Ibrahim killed Ms Wills and injured her husband after arriving at their Hawthorn House before stabbing a man to death near a place in the area with Kew.

Sallyanne Wills was also killed during a mass shooting in Melbourne. (9News)

He was killed by Roxburgh Park police, 34 who were killed by police after he tried to confront officers with one of his knives.

Abraham had seen criminal records before the mass executions and was not a person who wanted a counter-terrorism order.

But police have revealed that the suspect has been flagged for mental health problems after going to a police station, saying officials of the Islamic State intend to kill. to him.

Today, Mr Wills’ family said he was loved by his friend, his family, and his friends.

“The passing of Sals has left a huge hole in our lives,” the family said.

“He was immediately taken from us in a very cruel and unusual way.

“We are missing Sals in the garden, his DIY projects are endless, he is bursting with the rich and vibrant middle-class music that has brought us a lifetime.”

The family thanked the community for their support but asked that they be respected in their privacy as a loss.