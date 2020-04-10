Salman Khan never met his father, Salim Khan; Here is how he is keeping up with the family

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, everyone isolated themselves in their place, as the government directed. We got to see the celebrities go live and stay in touch with their family, fans and our beloved nephew, Salman Khan. The superstar, 54, is making the most of the technology to stay in touch with his family.

Salman Khan is staying at his Panvel farmhouse and has not seen his father for a while. Recently, he had a video on Instagram with younger brother Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvana. Gabbar Singh’s most famous dialogue by Salman Sholay appears to be ‘Remembering the scared, gone.’

Salman Khan has not met his father, Salim Khan for a while; Here is how he is keeping up with the family

Talking about the Mumbai Mirror, Salim’s father, Salim Khan, said that he was taking the shutdown as normal. In addition, Salim Saab said, “Salman and Nirvana (Sohail’s son) cannot come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will come. There, too, they are at home and we are in constant contact via video call.”

Salim Saab showed how the family was away but kept in touch with everyone through video calls. He also said, “Such a situation is unprecedented; no one is prepared for it. If someone is infected and comes in contact with others, they can get sick. People are dying of the virus, so we have to take all measures carefully, such as washing hands, shaking hands.” Avoid, and no one else is advising you to detect the infection. ”

Generally, Salim Saab is indoor except for a walk in the compound of the building which is nowadays distant, following the guidelines and not wanting to disturb everyone around him. “We have made provisions for drivers and those who work for them, including home help, besides providing them with masks and sanitizers, many people are struggling, and we are supporting them, such as distributing food packets,” he added.

He added, “This is not a time for false bravery. There is a disease, and people are dying because the vaccine is not yet available. What you love most about your life, and your family, and the whole. If something happens to one person, the whole family. Is affected. “

Well, he’s right. It is high time we take responsibility for our actions and help our country get rid of this crisis as soon as possible.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.