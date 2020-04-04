Salman Khan regrets it for an incident and this is not what you think

Salman Khan is one of the biggest movie stars seen in India. His stardom is unmatched, and he holds a special place in the hearts of his fans nearly a decade after he first made the trek. Despite whatever controversy he is involved in, Salman remains at the top of his game. But here’s an event where he does something he often regrets, and that’s not what you think.

Salman was very naughty. On Diwali night, Salman and his brothers wrap the paper and set it on fire, imagining it to be a cracker. As they ran out of paper, Salman hurriedly came to his father’s drawer and found a bundle of notes that thrilled the children with fire. The bundle his father’s entire salary was INR 50.

After that acting, Salim Khan realized that his full salary was being used as a Deepavali cracker. In Salem Saab, any other parent can punish children severely. Instead, he patiently explained their mistakes and also emphasized the importance of money and how to get food at home. Salman Khan’s education had a profound effect on his father’s education that night and assured him that he would never forget it. The values ​​parents teach their children make them who they are.

The last time Salman Khan was seen on Dabg seen, the superstar will appear in another Radhe – Your Most Wanted Brother will be released on May 5, 8.

