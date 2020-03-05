salman-khan-spotted-driving-close-to-the-town-in-his-jeep

Salman Khan is at the second active capturing for his future film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Disha Patani together with the actor. Radhe is being directed by Prabhudeva and is expected to wrap up anytime now. Salman will then stage into the zone of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Amidst all this the actor moreover finds time for to shoot for suppliers and attend situations. Salman was snapped ultimate evening time driving spherical Mumbai in his jeep wanting his dapper self. Dressed casually, the actor turned heads as he was papped on zooming across the streets of Mumbai.

He's one actor who at all times manages to seize thing to consider with no make any difference he does and has an huge supporter subsequent.