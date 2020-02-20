[salomon-rondon-confirms-manchester-united-have-been-intrigued-in-him-for-the-duration-of-january-transfer-window-in-advance-of-bringing-in-odion-ighalo]

Salomon Rondon has claimed Manchester United experimented with to sign him during the January transfer window.

The Pink Devils have been linked with a host of strikers previous month following a long-expression back again personal injury to Marcus Rashford.

Getty Salomon Rondon starred in a bank loan spell with Newcastle last season

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended up bringing in ex-Watford ahead Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

But Ighalo was not the only striker in China who United have been holding tabs on, in accordance to Dalian Qualified star Rondon.

He informed Spanish outlet AS: “There was anything. It was not smoke.

“They were rumours and incredibly sturdy. In the end it could not be specified and now I have to aim on Dalian.”

Rondon scored 35 plans in 140 Premier League appearances for West Brom and Newcastle.

AFP or licensors Salomon Rondon plies his trade with Dalian Qualified in China

He signed for the Baggies in a £12million offer from Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2015, prior to joining Newcastle on loan three years later immediately after his father or mother club’s relegation to the Championship.

Rondon ended his four-year spell in England by becoming a member of Dalian Skilled, previously identified as Dalian Yifang, for £16.5million final summertime.

In the meantime, Ighalo created his Manchester United debut as a stoppage time substitute in Monday’s 2- acquire at Chelsea.

The instant @IghaloJude turned the 200th participant to represent #MUFC in the #PL! 🤩 You can find continue to time to win a United shirt signed by the man himself 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2020

And he just about opened his account for his boyhood club when Blues goalkeeper Willy Caballero did well to deny him from near-array.

Solskjaer has been happy with Ighalo’s effects in the early phases of his United job.

He said: “Well for me, Odion is a various form of striker for us. He’s a box striker, he’s a goalscorer. We have already found in schooling that he really appreciates his craft.

“He is aware how to participate in as a centre-forward and he’s a excellent skilled, and human remaining, and he’s already additional to the squad. The boys have learned his song presently, so they’ve taken to him.

“So I hope he’s likely to sharpen up swiftly, simply because we know he’s been out of season and he requirements to do a minimal bit more immediately after training most of the time and we check out to give him as a great deal sport time as possible.

“Unfortunately he did not score against Chelsea, he had a fantastic possibility, that would have been a superior start out, but I’m confident he will get his chances.”