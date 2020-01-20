Salon organizes lunch debts event

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 11:23 PM CST / Updated: January 19, 2020 / 11:23 PM CST

RESEARCH SHOWS THAT SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT IS A GROWING PROBLEM IN THE UNITED STATES. A salon in Black River Falls hopes to do its part to solve the problem locally. The first news in Nines Jonathan Fortier has the story.

ON BLACK RIVERS, PUPILS WITH A NEGATIVE BALANCE OF 25 DOLLARS OR MORE CANNOT GET A HOT LUNCH…

“We found out here in black

River Falls has $ 30,000 in debt and the students couldn’t make an effort

Having lunch.”

BRF STUDIO 107 HOSES A CUT ATHON

ON SUNDAY TO HELP THESE STUDENTS.

“We have six stylists

and we hope to get as many as possible through the door. We

The haircuts for women are 15, for men and 10 for children.

We sell t-shirts that say that there are good things in the world and a bake

Sales and raffles. “

There is no stranger to be given

BACK…

“This is the second cutathon

we’re done. We made another one for one of my employees with Downs syndrome,

She had two brain surgeries and it went really well. We did 103

Haircuts. ‘

BUT FIGHTING A SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT was actually your COUSIN’S IDEA.

“Just to find out that we had

such a big guilt in the community and then knowing that these kids weren’t

Having a hot lunch at school made me raise and earn money

the lunch at their disposal to help the families. “

Nieman was born and raised in black

RIVER FALLS AND SAYS, THE EDITION IS VERY PERSONAL THAT IT SAYS EVERYTHING

CUT-ATHON PROCESSES GO TO PAY LIABILITY.

“I have two children who are going

black river school district, i have a kindergarten teacher and a second grader and me

I can not imagine. Some family members of their friends don’t have the money they can pay for

School lunches and it just breaks my heart. “

ROCHESTER AND NEIMAN SAY THAT

Community support has been overhauled.

“We were very busy from 12.30 p.m., we had people queuing up before 12.30 p.m. and it was pretty busy all the time.”

“I am somehow overwhelmed by emotions that interest so many people in the children in our community.”

IN BLACK RIVER JONATHAN

FORTIER, FIRST NEWS AT NINE.