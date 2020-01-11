Loading...

MIAMI – Nustret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, took the world by storm with his filleting Instagram videos. The dramatic fashion with which she cuts and salts the steaks is complemented by her fashion aesthetic, earning her online reputation and the aforementioned nickname.

The Nusr-Et Admiralty Restaurant opened in Istanbul, the capital of his country. Since its launch in 2010, Nusr-Et has expanded internationally, with locations throughout Turkey, the U.A.E and the United States. Both locations are located in the largest tourist and business center of New York and Miami. However, not all sunshine and rainbows were in the sunny state.

The problems in Miami

The Miami site is at the center of a lot of controversy, making headlines again to call authorities to visitors who dispute their account. Police have been called to the Brickell site for at least 12 times since its opening in November 2017.

The most recent customer to contend with the restaurant is Miami local, Duane Miranda. Miranda has shared his story, saying the restaurant pulled a “bait and switch”. While aware of the sites’ reputation for its sharp pricing, the $ 5000 bill came as a shock.

Miranda claims he ordered two tomahawk steaks worth $ 275, as well as a lamb rack, wrapped in gold. While placing the order for standard steaks and a lamb serving, the restaurant insisted they had ordered the golden option: a choice that brought the price up to $ 1000 each. Instead of questioning the choice as it came, Miranda and his party chose to deal with it as soon as they saw the bill. As a result, they had to pay the card in police presence. Miranda has recorded that she believes the restaurant is out to “victimize customers”.

This is not an isolated incident. The restaurant has a Miami PD call history to complete its transactions. The general manager – who goes by the moniker, Oguz – said in an interview with the Miami Herald that he had to call police “only twice” last month, downgrading the incident.

Other controversies in Miami

Repeated intervention by the local police station is not the only dark cloud hanging over the restaurant. Nusr-Et has won a negative rating in the past because of Salt Bae himself. Gökçe suspended the local population when he dressed and sat as Fidel Castro in a deleted Instagram post since. It was even more frustrating in South Florida when it served Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in today’s Istanbul seat.

The service and honor of the Communist dictators is an important faux pas for the South Floyd, many of whom have escaped the aforementioned regimes for a new life in America. If that wasn’t enough, Gökçe is accused in a Miami-based trial and claims to have deceived staff on his advice. The dispute continues.

This writer ate at Brickell and can safely say he was good. Very good, in fact. If you are a fan of salty steak then you might say that it was amazing. However, as you dine, it becomes apparent that you are paying a substantial rate to reach the gram.