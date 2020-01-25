Saltbox opens co-warehousing area for SMEs

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

To provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with co-warehousing and coworking spaces, Saltbox has announced that it has opened a 27,000 square meter facility in Atlanta.

According to Saltbox, the building differs from most coworking rooms because it combines the advantages of storage rooms such as loading docks, storage and photo functions with the attractiveness of a traditional coworking facility.

The company said Atlanta has a diverse and growing ecosystem with new companies, new talent, more connectivity, and greater capital. She said she would have an economic impact of $ 5.6 million on the local economy with the funds invested and the jobs created. The company currently supports more than 20 companies and has more than 30 members. The first members have companies in various industries such as housewares, technology and beauty.

“We are very excited to officially welcome our founding members to Saltbox and look forward to welcoming more in the coming months,” said Tyler Scriven, Salbox co-founder and CEO. “We developed this concept because we thought it was necessary. There is no shortage of growing small businesses and entrepreneurs in Atlanta, but there is a shortage of purpose-built spaces that allow a company to work like a company, store and ship products, and build a community of colleagues and employees , Saltbox is the solution. “

Businesses are looking for smaller warehouses and industrial spaces near major cities as online shopping increases and faster delivery is targeted. The consulting firm CBRE Group announced in October that demand for 70,000 to 120,000 square feet of storage space is driving rents higher.

In May, Seattle-based start-up Flexe, which manages an on-demand warehouse market, made a $ 43 million profit on a Series B financing round. At the time, it was found that Flexe had found a niche that would support its efforts to take control of the market away from Amazon and offer customers an alternative to the logistics company.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: