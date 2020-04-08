Salted caramel fritters to make everyone smile

When I cook at home, the most important thing is that everyone appreciates what is served. There is something so comforting in the kitchen for your family.

I use this current time as an opportunity to cook and cook everyday at home. I use local ingredients where possible to support small businesses and the quality is often superior.

These donuts were a huge hit with my family. I filled half of them with salted caramel and the other half with homemade blackberry jam, but feel free to be adventurous with the toppings.

In an era like this, it is so important to take care of our mental health and I find cooking extremely therapeutic. Bringing a sweet treat to the table never fails to make faces smile.

Gráinne Mullins is young chef of the year Euro-Toques and former pastry chef at Lignum in Galway and Ox in Belfast.

SALTED CARAMEL DONUTS

Gives 12

Ingredients

550 g strong flour (bread)

60g caster sugar

55g softened butter

2 eggs

14g quick-acting dried yeast

10g salt

140g milk

90g of water

Sunflower oil, for frying

Method

1. Heat the milk and water until they are warm, add the yeast and sugar to the liquid and leave to act for eight minutes.

2. Add all of the other ingredients to a stand mixer with a hook. Mix until homogeneous. Continue mixing for an additional five minutes.

3. Lightly grease a bowl and place the dough in the bowl. Leave to act for one hour, or until doubling in volume.

4. Tip the leavened dough onto a lightly floured surface. Turn it over and unroll it until it reaches about 2 cm in height.

5. Cut out circles with a 5 mm ring cutter (or a glass or cup).

6. Place on a prepared baking sheet and cover with an oiled cling film, and let stand for 20 to 30 minutes, or until its size is doubled.

7. Pour the sunflower oil into a deep fryer or skillet and heat to 180 degrees Celsius.

8. Cook the donuts in small batches of two or three at a time, for two minutes on each side, until they are cooked through. Drain on a cooling rack with a tray underneath and leave until it is cold enough to handle.

9. Pierce the side of each hot donut with a skewer and fill with the filling of your choice.

SALTED CARAMEL

Ingredients

200g of cream

50g milk

1 ½ vanilla pod

1 large pinch of sea salt flakes

100g caster sugar

75g butter

Method

1. Heat the cream, milk, vanilla and salt together in a saucepan.

2. At the same time, heat the sugar until it is golden in color, about 180 degrees Celsius, if you have a sugar thermometer.

3. Very carefully add the hot caramel cream, off the heat.

4. Bring it back to the heat and cook for two more minutes.

5. Pass the mixture through a sieve and let cool for five minutes.

6. Add the butter and mix using a hand mixer.

7. Let cool completely before putting in a round tip piping bag and filling the donuts.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from member chefs of Euro-toques Ireland who came together during the coronavirus epidemic to share some of the easy and tasty things they love to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome