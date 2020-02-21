[salty,-sweet-and-a-meet-up-with:-mu-gymnastics-to-host-‘stick-it-to-hunger’]

Redshirt senior Morgan Porter’s favorite pre-meet snack is a peanut sandwich gulped down in the locker room in advance of she methods on to the opposition ground.

Fortuitously for Porter, her peanut butter proclivity will collide with an important bring about: MU gymnastics’ “Stick it to Hunger” satisfy.

MU gymnastics will just take on No. nine LSU at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Middle. For individuals who donate a jar of peanut butter to The Foodstuff Financial institution for Central & Northeast Missouri, admission will be lowered from an $8 adult ticket or $5 youngster/senior fee to $four for every attendee.

Porter is one among the a number of gymnasts who have regularly accomplished good results all through the period.

Previous Friday, MU gymnastics tied its bars document with a 49.400 at the 2020 Mardi Gras Invitational, which was final gained in 2004. Freshmen Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber tied with 9.95s.

Head coach Shannon Welker, who has identified as for consistency and extra aggressive routines from his staff, stated Feb. 14 that the overall performance confirmed their capabilities on bars.

In past meets, MU gymnastics had dominated on beam against groups who maintain larger national rankings. Hu is tied 2nd in the country on beam with a nine.925.

The satisfy will also broadcast are living on the ESPN SEC community.