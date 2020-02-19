[salvadoran-president-sends-additional-troopers-to-battle-crime-soon-after-standoff-with-lawmakers]



FILE Photo: Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gestures as he addresses his supporters protesting outside the national congress to force for the approval of cash for a govt security system in San Salvador, El Salvador February nine, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photograph

By Nelson Renteria

MEXICO Metropolis (Reuters) – Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele deployed hundreds of troopers on Tuesday to fight gangs, days soon after dealing with criticism for barging into Congress with the military to pressure lawmakers more than his protection strategy.

The 1,400 soldiers will join about eight,600 now battling crime, an maximize of about 16%.

In the latest months, Bukele, who took business in June, has urged lawmakers to agree to a $109 million mortgage to enable equip law enforcement and troopers in the combat in opposition to crime in a country racked by gang violence. He continued his push on Tuesday, providing a fiery speech right before hundreds of troopers, complaining that legislators had been delaying approval of the money and accusing them of supporting criminals.

“These are complicated times in which you have decided to assistance and defend the Salvadoran people, days in which we know that most politicians are preserving criminals, times in which we know that deputies and previous ministers financed the criminals that you are likely to have to pursue and seize,” Bukele claimed.

Bukele has faced criticism for his brief occupation of the National Assembly on Feb. nine, when he sat in the seat reserved for the president of Congress and cupped his palms together to pray as soldiers in entire struggle uniform looked on.

“Lawmakers are scandalized when they see a soldier, but they were being not scandalized when gang users entered the Legislative Assembly to negotiate the life of Salvadorans,” Bukele stated.

El Salvador’s murder amount has plunged given that Bukele took workplace, but remains substantial.

Salvadoran soldiers have labored in security due to the fact the 1990’s, though the follow is frowned on by human rights teams.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria crafting by Julia Really like Modifying by Leslie Adler)