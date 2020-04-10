Salvation Army is offering free drive-thru food distribution to Ala Moana Center on Saturday

The Salvation Army will be offering a special drive-thru area food distribution event at the Ala Moana Center Trolley Drive, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The distribution includes a free gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, bread, and potatoes for those in need, while supplies last.

In all, the Salvation Army is expected to give away 2,220 gallons of fresh milk, 4,320 dozen eggs, 3,000 loaves, and 5,000 pounds of fresh Maui potato crop generously donated to Chad and Stephanie Buck.

Cars can start lining up, with open underpants, starting at 9; 30 a.m. Saturday at the entrance, which will be on Kona Iki Street, off Kapiolani Boulevard, and between Piikoi and Keeaumoku streets. Volunteering there will direct drivers to food distribution areas.

Practicing safe social distance, everyone is asked to stay in their car. Volunteers will put food items in car underwear.

“With more than 200,000 Hawaii residents out of work due to this current crisis, we are grateful to be able to support those in need during this Easter weekend,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services and Incident Commander for Salvation Army . Hawaiian and Pacific Island Division in a news release. “We would also like to thank Ala Moana Center for providing us with the central location of Honolulu to hold the event.”

Leonardi added that Saturday’s event is just one of the many food distribution events currently offered throughout Hawaii and the Pacific.

“We continue to seek donations to support our food,” he said.

The Salvation Army announced in March that it was in emergency response mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All officers were appointed to the role of disaster emergency services, with all facilities shifted to emergency response mode and made available to government authorities for use as quarantine centers, medically vulnerable housing, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing, and other services as needed.

To donate and get details by island, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org or call 440-1800.