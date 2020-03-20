Salvation Military highlighting up to date info for the duration of COVID-19

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls states they are using action to aid mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amid their shoppers, staff members and volunteers. At the exact time, applications centered on foods distribution, housing and crisis aid will continue to provide guidance to those most in need. It is mentioned that these improvements will be in spot right until additional detect.

A list provided by The Salvation Military have stated these ways to relieve hazard and to lengthen vital services:

Meals Services:

Midday lunch plan will be readily available Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM. Meals will be food items bins/sacks to-go. Food pickups will no longer be at the key doorway entrance. Pickups will be in the back again-parking ton entrance off Logan Avenue. It is drive through choose-up so there will be no will need to get out of your vehicle if driving.

Perishable products pantry will now be only Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM. This will be on the exact same times and periods as lunch meal pickups.

YOUTH Companies:

The Youth Heart will stay closed until finally Waterloo Educational institutions reopen.

WORSHIP Products and services:

Sunday School (canceled until eventually at minimum April 12th)

Sunday Worship (stay stream by means of Fb): Sunday, 10:45 AM

Grownup Bible Review (dwell stream by Facebook): Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Women’s Ministries (canceled until eventually at least April 12th)

SHELTER:

The Salvation Army shelters have enforced strict cleaning procedures, with the shelter remaining sanitized each individual shift. The Salvation Military has also mentioned they are implementing social distancing procedures with our citizens.

Far more Expert services:

The Salvation Army’s administration creating on 89 Franklin Avenue will be inaccessible to the general public. An guidance kind for providers is currently being performed online with scenario management and by cellular phone.

The All-Function Support Type can be discovered on the Salvation Army web page and as a result of Salvation Army Facebook.

The Salvation Army is inquiring enable from the neighborhood. They explained the best way you can help is by offering hygienic provides, or a monetary gift that the Salvation Army states will aid retain their facilities cleanse, place foods on tables and restore hope.