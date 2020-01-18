Salvatore Lobello, Jr. sentenced to 3 years for home repair fraud

A St. Charles man was convicted of stealing $ 4,500 from customers of his home repair company.

Salvatore Lobello, Jr., 46, was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. He is also obliged to pay a full refund to his victims.

He was the owner and operator of the home repair company, Affordable Residential Concrete in St. Charles, prosecutors said. In 2017, he was hired to replace a concrete patio and sidewalk and to replace a patio and garage floor in Lake in the Hills.

Lobello gave a homeowner an estimate of $ 5,000 for the work and asked for a down payment of $ 2,500, prosecutors said. The other resident received an estimate of $ 4,000 with a deposit of $ 2,000. In both cases, he agreed to receive the required permits upon receipt of the down payments. Instead, he did not do this, did not complete work, stopped correspondence with the victims, and gave no refunds.

“Homeowners hired this person and paid thousands of dollars for necessary improvements that were never completed,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a press release. “I am committed to continue to hold responsible people who use customers for personal gain.”

Lobello also recently pleaded guilty to cases similar to scams in the DuPage and Kane districts, and was sentenced to three years in prison for being served simultaneously with his other sentences, prosecutors said.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.