Sam Allardyce reveals he tried out to indicator Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £60m at Everton in advance of Arsenal transfer – ‘He was desperate to go away Germany’

Sam Allardyce has informed talkSPORT he attempted to signal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang throughout his spell as Everton boss right after looking at the striker score 2 times in Arsenal’s 3-two acquire more than the Toffees.

The Gabon international took his tally to 17 Leading League goals this period – degree with Jamie Vardy as the division’s best scorer – with a medical brace at the Emirates Stadium.

Getty Photos – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 2 times for Arsenal towards Everton

Aubameyang has been a substantial strike since his arrival, but it seems Arsenal have been not the first club keen on bringing the frontman to England – as Huge Sam discovered on Monday’s Alan Brazil Sports activities Breakfast.

Had they been prosperous, you’d consider the Toffees – who as a substitute accomplished promotions for Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun for a blended £47m – would be in a a lot improved spot.

“I attempted to buy him at Everton,” Allardyce instructed talkSPORT. “It was about £60m or £70m I consider.

“We ended up hunting for plans immediately after [Romelu] Lukaku went and just needed to exam the waters.

“We spoke by way of his agent, and we had a shout that he was apparently desperate to get away from Germany and get into the Premier League.

“So we assumed we’d have a dab, but we didn’t get really significantly to be reasonable.”

Allardyce remains a large supporter of the prolific striker and urged Arsenal to do almost everything they can to tie him down to a new agreement, as he enters the closing calendar year-and-a-half of his present offer.

Getty Visuals – Getty Aubameyang’s Arsenal agreement expires at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season

There are major dilemma marks in excess of Aubameyang’s long run at the Emirates Stadium due to his agreement predicament in north London.

The Gabon worldwide was linked with a transfer to Barcelona final thirty day period, and even though he stayed Mikel Arteta has admitted other big clubs will arrive calling and he could leave if the Gunners don’t qualify for the ‘biggest competitions’ and raise their squad by signing the ‘best players’.

That would propose Aubameyang could depart in the summer time transfer window just after two-and-a-fifty percent yrs with Arsenal, in which he has so far scored 60 objectives in just 95 appearances.

Allardyce included : “I’d be worried about losing him, seriously apprehensive.

“I really don’t know what Arsenal are going to do. They cannot afford to enable yet another one particular operate out his deal with his value.

Ray Parlour claims Arsenal really should enable Aubameyang depart if he isn’t committed to the club

“He’s obtained 18 months remaining on his contract, so if he doesn’t indication a new offer this summer season they’ll have to offer him.

“That would be a fantastic shame for Arsenal enthusiasts and Arsenal, due to the fact what he’s performed in goal terms has been absolutely miraculous.

“He is top quality. He’s a person of the number of strikers who enjoys to operate in at the rear of, he does not want to arrive to ft, he wants balls played down the channel, he gets on the close of it and slots them absent.”

