Sam Davey Elementary is under investigation into stolen money

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 9:48 AM CST / Updated: February 11, 2020 / 9:48 AM CST

The Eau Claire Area School District reports that police are investigating allegations that a member of the organization’s Sam Davey Elementary School parent-teacher association has stolen money.

According to the ECASD, the accused was and is not an employee of the school district, but only a volunteer in the PTA program.

According to Tim Molepske of the Scouts of the Chippewa Valley, there is an investigation into some missing funds from one of the Scout units. They have given everything to the police so that they do not want to talk about it or give any other information than there is an investigation. He also says that the person she believes is responsible was immediately removed from the scouts and has access to funds. He says that they were the first of the groups to realize what was happening and report it to the police.

The Eau Claire police said in early February that a member of the community had reported some financial transactions. They say that the investigation is ongoing. Officials say it can take a long time to investigate.