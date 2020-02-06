Sam Eggington added Pitters vs Richard’s bill in Coventry

RINGSIDE 06/02/2020

Birmingham hero Sam Eggington will be one of the main attractions of the big showdown between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards for the British light heavyweight championship on Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome, which will only be broadcast live on Channel 5.

Eggington (28-6-0, 17 KO’s) finally wants to secure a title in the dream world to win a celebrated career of seven years and 34 fights, in which he won the British, Commonwealth, European and WBC International Silver Welterweight Title and more recently the IBF International Super Welterweight title with a breathtaking knockout win in the second round against Orlando Fiordigiglio in Florence.

The 26-year-old all-action pilot from Stourbridge, known as “Savage”, is considered one of the most exciting fighters in British boxing. His cool strength has overcome the greats of former British and Commonwealth champions Frankie Gavin and Denton Vassell. One of his most famous nights was when he ended the career of former two-time world champion Paulie Malignaggi in March 2017 with a devastating knockout on round eight.

Although Eggington suffered a fifth-round loss to Liam Smith last March, he recovered with four solid wins, including Fiordigiglio’s victory in September, and his last fight was a second-round loss to Daniel in November Urbanski.

This is the second time that Eggington struggled in Coventry with an early career visit to the city in his third professional fight, which led to four wins over Andrew Hardy at the Hilton Hotel.

On the world stage, the £ 154 division has undergone a dramatic change after Julian Williams lost its WBA and IBF World Championship title in round five to undercut Jeison Rosario, and Eggington is hungry to take his chance.

“It’s great to be back in action for the first time in 2020, and this will be my big year when I really feel like I’m going to shoot my dream world title,” said Eggington.

He continued: “I am thrilled to be fighting live on Channel 5 with a high profile card and it is a return to Coventry where I have some great fans. This will be my first fight since November and I can’t wait to see to make a real letter of intent and to force this world title opportunity this year. Julian Williams recently lost his IBF and WBA world titles with a shock loss to Jelson Rosario.

“If I got the call to fight him, I would win him immediately.” I will fight one of the other world champions, Jermell Charlo (WBC) or Patrick Teixeira (WBO). I don’t care who it is. I just want the opportunity. I did everything I was asked to do, I fought my bids, lost some of the mandatory fights when I could have cleared the title, I fought everyone I was asked to do. It’s about getting the big one now, and I’ll do it this year. “

Eggington’s manager Jon Pegg added: “You don’t notice that he is 26 and that he is still improving. He started his career at only 19 and has fought 34 fights. He is still developing and believes that the best Nobody thought he could win the British, Commonwealth and European titles and my cell phone was off hook when people said how great he looked against Fiordigiglio. He has worked very hard in his career and now we will go ahead and have his world title shot, and if he gets the chance, he’ll win it. “

A top-notch undercard offers some great matchups in the Midlands, including a lively six-round Coventry derby between welterweights Jordan Cooke and Michael Green. Birmingham’s Ishmael Ellis competes in six rounds against Walsall’s Shaun Cooper. Coventry Dilly Singh versus Birmingham Matt Sen cruiserweight over six laps; Coventry light middleweight River Wilson Bent in a four round competition; Birmingham light weight Tom Collins in a four round competition; Birmingham super featherweight Lewis Coley in a four round competition; The light Danny Quartermine from the Leamington Spa makes its pro debut in a four-round competition.

Also on the agenda is the exciting middleweight perspective Michael Hennessy Jr. from Sevenoaks, Kent, in his fifth professional fight in a six-round competition.