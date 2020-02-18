[sam-hammington-talks-about-his-parenting-philosophy,-hardships-although-functioning-in-korea,-and-tearful-daesang-win]

Sam Hammington shared his thoughts on his vocation and family.

On the February 18 episode of MBC every1’s “Video Star,” the Television character appeared as a guest and talked about turning out to be the very first foreigner to gain the Daesang (Grand Prize).

Speaking about the hunger of his sons William and Bentley, he reported, “Every day [the meals] are the dimensions of a staff dinner. I gladly open my wallet.”

Sam Hammington very first won the Rookie Award in 2013 for his visual appeal on MBC’s “Real Men” ahead of successful Top Excellence in Variety at the 2018 KBS Entertainment Awards. He then took home the Daesang with the fathers of “The Return of Superman” at the 2019 KBS Leisure Awards and gave a tearful acceptance speech on phase. Sam Hammington was the first foreigner to win all of the aforementioned awards.

He reported, “I been given a text information from my wife soon after winning the Daesang. She informed me, ‘You worked difficult.’ My wife watched the entire system of my broadcast job. When factors weren’t heading effectively, I even believed about likely back to Australia. I didn’t even picture that I’d get an award in Korea. It was such an honor. I couldn’t not cry.”

The Television set identity mentioned that he wasn’t in a position to give a appropriate acceptance speech simply because he was so stunned at the ceremony and despatched movie messages to his household. “Yumi, you worked tough,” he stated to his spouse. “Thank you so substantially. I sincerely thank you.”

As for his sons, he ongoing, “I truly feel actually grateful that I satisfied you guys. I think that I’m capable to work thanks to you two. Your dad will work for in excess of 20 yrs from here on out, so let’s continue on to be satisfied in the future as well. I adore you.”

Actor Son Jin Younger also appeared as a guest. He exposed that Sam Hammington tells William and Bentley to say “thank you” to almost everything, even to the level where folks around them experience ashamed.

Sam Hammington spelled out, “My small children are biracial and because they are likely to live in Korea, I feel that their manners need to have to be 2 times as superior. I think that it’s suitable that I effectively self-control them even if it is challenging somewhat than have them get criticized by many others.” Hosts Kim Sook and Park Na Rae expressed their regard for the father of two and his philosophy on parenting.

