Sam Hammington thanks the V of BTS and the joy of Red Velvet for having adored William and Bentley on “The Return of Superman”

BTS’s V and Red Velvet’s Joy are successful fans of the Hammington family!

On February 2, Sam Hammington posted a screenshot of the global BTS Weverse fan community on his Instagram stories.

In the post, a fan wrote: “What should I do when I feel really anxious?” V replied: “Hmm .. how about watching clips of William and Bentley?” that you commented reassured me! Thank you very much, and I purple you. “V then wrote:” Me ..? “

Sam Hammington reacted in disbelief, writing in English: “When V from [BTS] watches your family on TV. Thank you! He added in Korean, “Amazing. The BTS V watched my kids .. thanks! It is an honor!”

The Australian-born television personality also shared screenshots of Joy’s Instagram stories, where she posted photos of the Hammington brothers. In one photo, she wrote, “They’re so cute. I love you William and Bentley, “and on another, she wrote,” My greatest source of energy these days. They are so cute. “

Sam Hammington wrote in Korean: “Thank you very much to Joy too for loving my children!” He added in English: “Thank you for the love! Joy.”

“The Return of Superman” is broadcast on Sunday at 9:15 pm KST.

Watch William and Bentley on last week’s episode of the show below!

