Sam Heughan Of ‘Outlander’ Opens Up On Harassment & Death Threats

Outlander star Sam Heughan suggests he has confronted decades of bullying, stalking, harassment and even death threats from enthusiasts, which has remaining him feeling damage and fatigued.

The 39-calendar year-outdated actor took to social media overnight to write-up a prolonged account of his ordeals above the earlier 6 yrs, saying “I am at a reduction, upset, hurt and have to speak out.”

He wrote:

“It’s affecting my daily life, psychological point out and is a each day problem. My co-stars, pals, family members, myself, in actuality any one I’m associated with, has been subjected to particular slurs, shaming, abuse, loss of life threats, stalking, sharing of non-public information and facts and vile, false narrative.”

He went on to say that he has been subjected to statements about his sexuality, as well as “trying to mislead or exhort admirers for revenue and disregarding COVID tips.”

Sam Heughan is presently in self-isolation in Hawaii, exactly where he has been because ahead of the vacation ban kicked in, and he selected to keep instead than fly again to the United kingdom and danger his and others’ well being.

He mentioned he has received some backlash from enthusiasts about his conclusion to remain there, but insists that he is “safe, isolated [and] putting no-one at risk” in his lodging.

He concluded:

“As an actor in these [times], we sense impotent. We can’t do a lot but I have tried out to use what leverage I have to deliver a voice to charities that want it and ideally a minimal amusement or mild aid. For those even now not happy I recommend you unfollow. To just about every lover that has supported me and the operate I do, THANK YOU. I’m so grateful, from the bottom of my coronary heart.”

Sam Heughan has starred alongside Caitriona Balfe in 5 seasons of Outlander, and the historic drama has been renewed for a sixth.

Impression:

Getty Photos / Albert L. Ortega