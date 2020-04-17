Sam Heughan of Outlander speaks out against coercion, persecution and extortion

The hashtag #WeStandWithSam became the first trend on Twitter this Friday morning “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan The Starz movie has released a lengthy statement on social media about the harassment it has suffered over the years.

The actress, who plays Jamie Fraser in the adaptation of her beloved book Diana Galbadon, has taken what she sees as a long-standing pause for more than just sex. In his article, he defended himself against the current isolation of a coronavirus in Hawaii, away from his home in the UK.

“After the last 6 years of intense persecution, persecution, caution and false narrative, I am at a loss, angry, hurt and I must say,” he said. “It affects my life, my attitude and that is important every day. Our prices, my friends, my family, myself, in fact, anyone I associate with is affected.” personal torture, defamation, abuse, death threats, abstinence, sharing of private and defamatory information, false pretenses. “

As for why he never said anything before, he explained this option by saying “(believing” to humanity and always hoping that these bad guys would just run away. “) He said he couldn’t. explaining because it was “legally ongoing,” but those who attacked it were “professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better.”

In his statement, he said that the “various” false claims “from me have been misleading fans, as a real estate agent, trying to mislead or inspire money lovers and ignore Covid advice. I’m not like the characters I play. “

Concerning his current hardship in Hawaii, he said he was there before the travel ban was imposed. “None of us knew what was going to happen but when things got worse, with the advice of all the people I trusted, I decided to stay in a peaceful environment,” he explained.

Called a “good decision,” he said it was “a safe haven, leaving no people in danger and not a burden to the people in the area.” He claimed that no one had asked him to leave and said he was worried about the alternative, which was “3 trips” back to the UK on “multiple plans”, not to be left alone in a city. Noting that he had been “sick 3 months” before, he had hoped to “be careful twice.”

Calling the “cheaters” who created “false stories” about him, he also accused them of abusing their loved ones, harassing their colleagues and trying to conceal their accounts. “I’m really affected,” Heughan said.

“As players right now, we are feeling impatient. We couldn’t do much but I tried to use the strings to give the charity a voice that was needed and hoped for some amusement or a little relief,” he said. the conclusion. “To those who are still unhappy, I suggest the pointless. To the fans who have supported me and my work, I AM FREE. I am very happy, out of my heart. Stay calm and stand still. good things and more. There is more to worry about ourselves now. Look around you. “

Co-chair Caitriona Balfe, sharing her support for Sam later in the day on Friday, tweeted: “Unfortunately, Sam has to come out and say it all. Unfortunately, it is VERY SMALL but very much part of the program “This lesson uses their power to write and say things that are not true … they can use all this energy to contribute to their good work.”

And he added: “And honestly it’s simple … If you don’t like us .. it’s a wonderful world. Find what you want and enjoy it. Of course life is not worth it. . “

Diana Gabaldon re-shared Sam’s post on her Twitter page, while actress David Berry – who plays John Gray in the show – expressed the support of her Instagram page.

“I would like to add my support to @samheughan and her bravery in the face of online violence,” Berry wrote. “Sam is a wonderful actor, a kind person and a generous friend. I stand in solidarity with you. You always lose your job. And to all the online comics, let me say, ‘Thanks, lieutenant Leonard! ‘”

Costar Lauren Lyle (who plays Marsali) commented on her post “That’s right! @Samheughan you are a great friend and stand up guy. She is a love team around you and in the words of Come Dine With Me 2019. these must have “small saaaad life” xxx “

Colin McFarlane added on Twitter, “I just saw it & I KNOW that this is one of the most humble men we have ever worked with in ANY kind of abuse, let alone in this field. I’m sorry I had to try this SamHeughan & it’s good to say. Use it to get rid of the troll # Staysafe🙏🏽 “

“It was brutal,” Gary Lamont said. “I’m sorry and I’m surprised that you’ve been so hard on Sam, it’s horrible. I really hope it will slow you down. Go home safely! Stay safe.”

“Outlander” airs Sunday on Starz.

